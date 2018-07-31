NC court grants interim order for Mangaliso Matika to vacate office
Pula Thabane, who was voted in as Sol Plaatje Municipality mayor last week following a motion of no confidence in Matika, will wear the mayoral chain for now.
CAPE TOWN - The Northern Cape High Court has granted an interim order for Sol Plaatje Municipality Mayor Mangaliso Matika to vacate his office.
The matter will be heard again on 22 August, until then no changes can be made in the mayor’s office and Matika is stripped of his mayoral powers and functions.
Pula Thabane, who was voted in as mayor last week following a motion of no confidence in Matika during a council meeting, will wear the mayoral chain for now.
But the manager in the office of the mayor, George Mosimane, stresses the interim nature of the order.
“Until the matter around the status of that interim is discussed on 22 August, the decision from the last meeting will hold.”
Provincial Democratic Alliance leader Andrew Louw says with Matika gone, normalcy can return to Kimberley following several weeks of violent protests.
“The leaders in the community have agreed to go back to their members and inform them of what transpired in court. But what’s important is that children will again be afforded the opportunity to go back to school as from 1 August.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
