NBA star LeBron James opens school for underprivileged children

The school is a joint venture between the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools.

LeBron James talks to the media after being defeated by the Golden State Warriors in Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals won 108-85 by the Golden State Warriors over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena on 6 June 2018 in Cleveland. Picture: AFP/Getty Images.
LeBron James talks to the media after being defeated by the Golden State Warriors in Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals won 108-85 by the Golden State Warriors over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena on 6 June 2018 in Cleveland. Picture: AFP/Getty Images.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - NBA star Lebron James has opened a school for underprivileged children in his hometown of Akron in Ohio on Tuesday.

The school is a joint venture between the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools.

The 33-year-old, who recently moved from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year contract worth $154 million (£116 million), hopes the school will help kids who are falling behind in education and struggling at home.

The school will house 240 at-risk kids from third and fourth grade in Akron.

