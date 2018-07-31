NBA star LeBron James opens school for underprivileged children

The school is a joint venture between the LeBron James Family Foundation and Akron Public Schools.

JOHANNESBURG - NBA star Lebron James has opened a school for underprivileged children in his hometown of Akron in Ohio on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old, who recently moved from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year contract worth $154 million (£116 million), hopes the school will help kids who are falling behind in education and struggling at home.

The school will house 240 at-risk kids from third and fourth grade in Akron.