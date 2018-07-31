Popular Topics
Go

Movement warns govt will lose power if it ignores the cry to drop fuel price

Protesters are demonstrating against the surging petrol price outside National Treasury offices in Pretoria.

Protesters demonstrating in Pretoria against rising fuel prices. Picture: @FreedomMVMT_SA/Twitter.
Protesters demonstrating in Pretoria against rising fuel prices. Picture: @FreedomMVMT_SA/Twitter.
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - An organisation called “The Freedom Movement” has called on the government to drop the fuel price by R1 and to reduce the fuel levy.

Protesters are demonstrating against the surging petrol price outside National Treasury offices in Pretoria.

The Freedom Movement, comprised of the Democratic Alliance, Freedom Front Plus, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and other organisations, is addressing a crowd of about 200 people outside National Treasury’s offices in the capital.

Noel Dibakwane from the Organisation for Democracy and Freedom has warned that if the government doesn’t hear their cry, they will lose power.

“The same [Cyril] Ramaphosa who says we must always walk whenever we encounter problems, calling it health walks; If you do not listen to these people, come 2019 you will continue to walk, and you will be called Johnnie Walker.”

The movement has accused President Ramaphosa of failing to act against the increases in value-added tax, fuel and corruption at parastatals.

A memorandum with a list of demands has been handed to Treasury officials and they’ve been given 14 days to respond.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

