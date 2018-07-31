Movement warns govt will lose power if it ignores the cry to drop fuel price

Protesters are demonstrating against the surging petrol price outside National Treasury offices in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - An organisation called “The Freedom Movement” has called on the government to drop the fuel price by R1 and to reduce the fuel levy.

The Freedom Movement, comprised of the Democratic Alliance, Freedom Front Plus, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and other organisations, is addressing a crowd of about 200 people outside National Treasury’s offices in the capital.

#StopTheTaxAttack march with the DA, OUTA, Freedom Front Plus and other organizations in attendance. KM pic.twitter.com/x8XGiFESvN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 31, 2018

Noel Dibakwane from the Organisation for Democracy and Freedom has warned that if the government doesn’t hear their cry, they will lose power.

“The same [Cyril] Ramaphosa who says we must always walk whenever we encounter problems, calling it health walks; If you do not listen to these people, come 2019 you will continue to walk, and you will be called Johnnie Walker.”

The movement has accused President Ramaphosa of failing to act against the increases in value-added tax, fuel and corruption at parastatals.

A memorandum with a list of demands has been handed to Treasury officials and they’ve been given 14 days to respond.

South Africans are being made to pay for the ANC government’s mismanagement of our economy.



The government can #StopTheTaxAttack if they can show more desire and commitment to stop #fuelpricehike. pic.twitter.com/gcFJrNe1xU — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) July 31, 2018

