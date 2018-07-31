Man City's Mahrez cleared to resume training after knock
City allayed fears that the Algerian international, who returned to Manchester with his foot in a protective boot, would miss the start of the new season.
LONDON – Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez has been cleared to return to training this week following an ankle knock sustained in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Bayern Munich in the United States.
Mahrez, who joined the Premier League champions on a five-year contract earlier this month, was substituted after a tough tackle by Bayern defender Chris Richards in the first half of their final pre-season clash.
However, City allayed fears that the Algerian international, who returned to Manchester with his foot in a protective boot, would miss the start of the new season. City take on FA Cup winners Chelsea for the Community Shield on Sunday.
"A scan today has revealed no significant damage, and he (Mahrez) could be available for selection for this weekend's Community Shield against Chelsea," City said on their website here
Pep Guardiola’s team then take on Arsenal in their opening league clash on 12 August.
Popular in Sport
-
Mamelodi Sundowns player arrested for speeding in Joburg
-
SuperSport draw Pirates in mouthwatering MTN8 title defense
-
PSL releases fixtures for opening weekend of 2018/2019 season
-
Sin-bins mandatory in grassroots leagues from 2019-20 – FA
-
Kaizer Chiefs confirm new club signings
-
Vardy to serve three-game ban after appeal rejected
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.