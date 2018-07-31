[LISTEN] Schafer explains reasons behind WC schools liquor Bill
CapeTalk | CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies speaks to Kwanda Mkalipi, a chairperson at Chamber of Legal Students, and Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer about the issue of alcohol and sale of alcohol at schools.
CAPE TOWN - The Education Amendment Bill is up for public comment and there are still two more public hearings that will be taking place in August.
Making the most headlines is the proposal to allow the sale of liquor at schools under certain conditions.
Some think that this is tantamount to encouraging learners to drink, while others say that even if doesn’t, it’s certainly going to lead to some of the social ills in various areas across Western Cape.
CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies speaks to Kwanda Mkalipi, a chairperson at Chamber of Legal Students, and Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer about the bill.
Schafer says the bill has nothing to do with serving alcohol to school children but to parents with the HOD’s consent.
“The proposal is to allow a choice to schools where the governing body can apply to the HOD if they wish to have alcohol and if they feel it is bad for the school and the community then it remains illegal.”
Mkalipi says they don’t believe the bill was a well-thought-through policy and it is a display of lazy thinking by the Western Cape Education Department.
For more information listen to the audio above.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Herman Mashaba addresses xenophobia claims
-
[LISTEN] Author Daniel Pink: Timing is really a science
-
[LISTEN] ‘We want Dr Mayosi’s passing to save a life’
-
[LISTEN] Not everything is made in China
-
[LISTEN] Biti: Zim's elections are chaotic
-
[LISTEN] 'Khwezi’s story isn't a political story, it’s a human story'
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] Tough varsity football starts for UKZN, UL and Tuks
-
[LISTEN] Cancer therapy: The good and the bad
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] Previewing the 2018 varsity football season
-
[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] Introducing Varsity Sport
-
[LISTEN] 5 things we must realise about money SA is getting from BRICS
-
[LISTEN] Barriers in accessing safe abortions
-
[LISTEN] ‘Social media a democratiser of information’
-
[PODCAST] Lying in State: The Life Esidimeni Tragedy - Mental health & you
-
[LISTEN] 'It's problematic that Manana's resignation has taken so long'
-
[LISTEN] What China’s investment pledges mean for SA
-
[LISTEN] What to expect from 10th BRICS Leaders’ Summit
-
[LISTEN] How 3-parent technique can help you design your own baby
-
[LISTEN] The impact of SA’s population growth
-
[LISTEN] Can new ANC KZN leadership ensure party victory in 2019 polls?
-
[LISTEN] Is there a link between taxi violence and political killings?
-
[LISTEN] Gauteng ANC task team to look into scrapping of e-tolls
-
[LISTEN] Calculator drive - Taking science to the townships
-
[LISTEN] Meet the host of the Mandela lecture Busi Mkhumbuzi
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.