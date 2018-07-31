[LISTEN] Schafer explains reasons behind WC schools liquor Bill

CapeTalk | CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies speaks to Kwanda Mkalipi, a chairperson at Chamber of Legal Students, and Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer about the issue of alcohol and sale of alcohol at schools.

CAPE TOWN - The Education Amendment Bill is up for public comment and there are still two more public hearings that will be taking place in August.

Making the most headlines is the proposal to allow the sale of liquor at schools under certain conditions.

Some think that this is tantamount to encouraging learners to drink, while others say that even if doesn’t, it’s certainly going to lead to some of the social ills in various areas across Western Cape.

CapeTalk presenter Kieno Kammies speaks to Kwanda Mkalipi, a chairperson at Chamber of Legal Students, and Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer about the bill.

Schafer says the bill has nothing to do with serving alcohol to school children but to parents with the HOD’s consent.

“The proposal is to allow a choice to schools where the governing body can apply to the HOD if they wish to have alcohol and if they feel it is bad for the school and the community then it remains illegal.”

Mkalipi says they don’t believe the bill was a well-thought-through policy and it is a display of lazy thinking by the Western Cape Education Department.

