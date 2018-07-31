[LISTEN] Herman Mashaba addresses xenophobia claims

Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser speaks to Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba about his record, in relation to perceptions about him being xenophobic.

JOHANNESBURG – In 2018, in his 100th day in office, Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba told a media conference that immigrants who were in Johannesburg illegally should be treated as criminals.

“People who are in our city illegally, whether you are South African or someone from outside, please respect our laws when you are [in our] city.

“If you do not we’ll have a challenge. Our law enforcement agencies deal with cases daily of students being robbed and when they find people, they find them with no papers whatsoever.”

Mashaba had previously said those living in the city illegally and involved in criminal activity would be targeted.

Mashaba says he doesn’t understand why people bring up Africans when talking about undocumented people, adding it’s unacceptable.

Talk Radio 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser speaks to Mashaba about his record, in relation to perceptions about him being xenophobic and him not liking foreign nationals, specifically from African countries.

For more information listen to the audio above.