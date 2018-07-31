Popular Topics
Go

[LISTEN] Author Daniel Pink: Timing is really a science

| Bestselling author Daniel Pink speaks to Talk Radio 702's Bruce Whitfield about his book: ‘When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing.'

JOHANNESBURG - Talk Radio 702 host Bruce Whitfield speaks to bestselling author Daniel Pink about his book When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing.

Pink says our lives are a never-ending stream of “when decisions”; when to start a business, when to schedule a class, when to get serious about a person.

“Yet we make these decisions based on intuition and guesswork,” Pink said.

In When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing Pink shows that timing is really a science.

Drawing on a rich trove of research from psychology, biology and economics; Pink reveals how best to live, work and succeed.

For more information listen to the audio above.

