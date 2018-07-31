Land hearings enter final leg

The Joint Constitutional Review Committee, which is facilitating the hearings, is scheduled to hold hearings in Oudtshoorn from Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Public hearings on land expropriation enter their final leg as they head to the Western Cape this week.

The joint constitutional review committee, which is facilitating the hearings, is scheduled to hold hearings in Oudtshoorn from Wednesday.

Parliament had instructed the committee to determine whether a review of Section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses is necessary to make it possible for the state to expropriate land, in the public interest, without compensation.

Public hearings have already been held in eight provinces.

They will culminate in Cape Town this weekend, following a gruelling two months of hearings that have crisscrossed the country.

Committee chairperson Vincent Smith said: “It’s been a hectic ride and strenuous on all the participants. But overall I think South Africans have come out in their numbers to have their say more than we’d estimated when we began the process.”

The committee has heard a variety of views from farmers, farming associations, emerging black agriculturalists and political parties.

