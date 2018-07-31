IFP calls for national day of action against fuel levies

The party says their request from earlier this month to debate the scrapping of fuel levies has been rejected by National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete.

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is calling for a national day of action at the end of next month to demonstrate against the failure of government to scrap fuel levies.

The party held a briefing in Durban on Tuesday where it shared the outcomes of its policy review summit this past weekend and steps it plans to take against the rising costs of living.

The main focus of the IFP’s summit looked at education, unemployment and job creation, land, crime and violence.

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says their request from earlier this month to debate the scrapping of fuel levies has been rejected by National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete.

“We have called on the president of the republic to present a relieve package to South Africans.”

#IFP Spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has refused to debate the possible reduction in the fuel levy in Parliament.He says they had also asked president Ramaphosa to outline a relief package for South Africans & that too has not happened.ZN pic.twitter.com/nvQIiPMbyW — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 31, 2018

Hlengwa says there’s enough money in the fiscus to offset what may be lost by suspending fuel levies.

“We’ve got the highest number of foreign missions in the world, as South Africa. And the cost of running those embassies is too high, so this is an opportune moment for government to begin rationalising our foreign missions. We are calling for public-private interventions into our SOEs [state-owned enterprises].”

On the question about when the IFP plans to host an elective conference, the party says a date will be announced at the appropriate time because they don’t want to find themselves being taken to court because of irregular internal processes.

