Gauteng Education Dept probing assault case involving 2 deputy principals

An altercation broke out between the two women at the Asser Maloka Secondary School in Duduza on the East Rand earlier this month, allegedly over a misunderstanding.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department is investigating an assault case involving two deputy principals who allegedly assaulted each other with office equipment and a laptop in full view of pupils.

Both deputy principles are currently on sick leave.

The department says once the investigation is concluded a disciplinary process will be held.

The department's Steve Mabona says: “As teachers and educators, learners should be emulating us. Now, why would then they emulate us if we’re engaging in such incidents? It’s quite unfortunate, but as the department, we’re on top of it.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)