Fuel price decreases on cards if current economic climate persists - economists
The Department of Energy has announced that petrol will be going up by one cent per litre on Wedensday.
JOHANNESBURG - Economists say that if the current economic climate persists there could be some decreases in the fuel price.
From the stroke of midnight, you'll pay four cents less for a litre of diesel, while illuminating paraffin is going up by four cents.
Chief economist at Economatrix, Azar Jammine: "Much depends on whether the recent appreciation of the rand continues and whether the recent stabilisation or decline in oil prices will be sustained."
#FuelPriceAdjustment pic.twitter.com/FrUe2kWmUz— Department of Energy (@Energy_ZA) July 30, 2018
