Fuel price decreases on cards if current economic climate persists - economists

The Department of Energy has announced that petrol will be going up by one cent per litre on Wedensday.

JOHANNESBURG - Economists say that if the current economic climate persists there could be some decreases in the fuel price.

The Department of Energy has announced that petrol will be going up by one cent per litre on Wedensday.

From the stroke of midnight, you'll pay four cents less for a litre of diesel, while illuminating paraffin is going up by four cents.

Chief economist at Economatrix, Azar Jammine: "Much depends on whether the recent appreciation of the rand continues and whether the recent stabilisation or decline in oil prices will be sustained."