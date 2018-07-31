Fort Hare students demand to write exams amid ongoing workers’ strike
The second semester's exams were scheduled to start on 16 July but this still hasn't happened due to the industrial action.
CAPE TOWN - It's been seven weeks of an ongoing strike by Fort Hare University staff and there's still no end in sight.
Students at the university have had enough, launching their own protests, demanding to write exams.
The second semester's exams were scheduled to start on 16 July but this still hasn't happened due to the industrial action.
Wage negotiations between management and labour unions representing employees have reached a deadlock.
The university's Khotso Moabi said: “The strike is now in its seventh week. We have been negotiating after meeting with the CCMA. We’ve been unable to get to a resolution regarding the issues at play.
“Effectively, the university has made an offer of 7.5% to Nehawu [National Education, Health, and Allied Workers' Union] and they are demanding 8%, and we haven’t been able to reach agreement on this.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Open letter from Herman Mashaba to Eusebius McKaiser
-
Eskom warns of 'high risk' of loadshedding for Tuesday
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 27 July 2018
-
Africa Check slams Mashaba over claims of foreign nationals occupying inner city
-
Phakeng: UCT failed Bongani Mayosi
-
SANDF: Nothing irregular in attempt to ship arms to Cuba
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.