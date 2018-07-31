Fort Hare students demand to write exams amid ongoing workers’ strike

The second semester's exams were scheduled to start on 16 July but this still hasn't happened due to the industrial action.

CAPE TOWN - It's been seven weeks of an ongoing strike by Fort Hare University staff and there's still no end in sight.

Students at the university have had enough, launching their own protests, demanding to write exams.

Wage negotiations between management and labour unions representing employees have reached a deadlock.

The university's Khotso Moabi said: “The strike is now in its seventh week. We have been negotiating after meeting with the CCMA. We’ve been unable to get to a resolution regarding the issues at play.

“Effectively, the university has made an offer of 7.5% to Nehawu [National Education, Health, and Allied Workers' Union] and they are demanding 8%, and we haven’t been able to reach agreement on this.”

