Focus on schooling, local economy in Hermanus after weeks of protests
Police officers are keeping an eye on the troubled Zwelihle community, where demonstrations first started, several months ago, over land and housing.
CAPE TOWN - Following more than two weeks of tension and violent protests in the Hermanus area, the focus now is on getting schooling and the local economy back on track.
Police officers are keeping an eye on the troubled Zwelihle community where demonstrations first started several months ago, over land and housing.
The action escalated to violence following the arrest of a prominent community leader.
The protests that gripped Zwelihle over the past few weeks led to the destruction of several buildings, houses and infrastructure.
A police officer was seriously wounded.
Education MEC Debbie Schafer’s spokesperson, Jessica Shelver, says schools had to be closed for just over a week.
“We’re now instituting catch-up programmes at schools, with schools extending their school days to make up for lost time. Subject advisors and officials are also visiting schools to provide support.”
Although there were conflicting reports of intimidation, it’s a fact that thousands of Zwelihle residents didn’t go to work during the unrest, which had a major impact on the Overstrand economy.
Tourism and Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde will be returning to the area to meet with business owners and the municipality.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Open letter from Herman Mashaba to Eusebius McKaiser
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 27 July 2018
-
Zarah Hector's family describes emotional toll of her death
-
Eskom warns of 'high risk' of loadshedding for Tuesday
-
Minor petrol price hike in August
-
Movement warns govt will lose power if it ignores the cry to drop fuel price
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.