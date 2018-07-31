Focus on schooling, local economy in Hermanus after weeks of protests

Police officers are keeping an eye on the troubled Zwelihle community, where demonstrations first started, several months ago, over land and housing.

CAPE TOWN - Following more than two weeks of tension and violent protests in the Hermanus area, the focus now is on getting schooling and the local economy back on track.

Police officers are keeping an eye on the troubled Zwelihle community where demonstrations first started several months ago, over land and housing.

The action escalated to violence following the arrest of a prominent community leader.

The protests that gripped Zwelihle over the past few weeks led to the destruction of several buildings, houses and infrastructure.

A police officer was seriously wounded.

Education MEC Debbie Schafer’s spokesperson, Jessica Shelver, says schools had to be closed for just over a week.

“We’re now instituting catch-up programmes at schools, with schools extending their school days to make up for lost time. Subject advisors and officials are also visiting schools to provide support.”

Although there were conflicting reports of intimidation, it’s a fact that thousands of Zwelihle residents didn’t go to work during the unrest, which had a major impact on the Overstrand economy.

Tourism and Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde will be returning to the area to meet with business owners and the municipality.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)