Eskom warns of 'high risk' of loadshedding for Tuesday

Eskom says there is a 'high risk' for loadshedding this afternoon between 5pm and 9pm.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says there is a “high risk” for load shedding on Tuesday between 5pm and 9pm.

The utility earlier on Tuesday warned that the strike by its workers affiliated to the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa at power stations posed a risk to energy supply.

Workers picketed at substations on Monday insisting that the employer include a bonus in their wage negotiations package.

Eskom says several coal-fired units have stopped working at various power stations due to protests by workers.

Eskom has warned that if disruptions continue management will seek an interdict to force workers to return to their posts.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says the country’s power supply can’t be compromised.

“Our economy, as you know, generally is very weak. We need to have a stable power supply so that, where possible, we’re able to help companies that help in growing our economy.”

The parastatal says several units at several power stations are offline.

Phasiwe says due to the lack of staff the problem can’t be resolved.

“As a result, we have a situation where we are not in a position to guarantee that we’ll continue to supply adequate electricity throughout the day.”