Eskom to revisit issue of bonus payments with unions
The Eskom board and management will meet with unions on Friday for more wage related talks.
JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says it’s now agreed with unions that the issue of bonus payments for employees should be revisited.
The Eskom board and management will meet with unions on Friday for more wage-related talks.
Workers at some of the utility's stations went on strike on Monday.
It's understood they are unhappy about the ongoing dispute between Eskom and unions about the recent decision to do away with bonus payments this year.
Acts of intimidation at several power stations have led to the distribution of power supply.
Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says: “The way we understand bonuses is that you pay a bonus once we’ve done well in terms of finances and given Eskom’s financial position right now, it will be reckless for management if they were to offer anything.
“But I’m not trying to pre-empt as to what Eskom’s position will be when we meet on Friday.”
Popular in Business
-
Report: Ben Ngubane sought to blacklist newspapers critical of Eskom
-
‘Momentum of petrol increases has been broken’
-
Eskom workers down tools at some power stations
-
SA's economic growth faces risks from public debt, state firm bailouts - IMF
-
MEC Vadi condemns intimidation by striking Gautrain workers
-
#RandReport: Rand grinds out gains, stocks also up
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.