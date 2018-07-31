Popular Topics
Eskom to revisit issue of bonus payments with unions

The Eskom board and management will meet with unions on Friday for more wage related talks.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says it’s now agreed with unions that the issue of bonus payments for employees should be revisited.

The Eskom board and management will meet with unions on Friday for more wage-related talks.

Workers at some of the utility's stations went on strike on Monday.

It's understood they are unhappy about the ongoing dispute between Eskom and unions about the recent decision to do away with bonus payments this year.

Acts of intimidation at several power stations have led to the distribution of power supply.

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says: “The way we understand bonuses is that you pay a bonus once we’ve done well in terms of finances and given Eskom’s financial position right now, it will be reckless for management if they were to offer anything.

“But I’m not trying to pre-empt as to what Eskom’s position will be when we meet on Friday.”

Popular in Business

