Eskom: Stage 1 rotational loadshedding implemented this evening
Loadshedding will continue on a rotational basis and will be implemented across the country.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed that Stage 1 rotational loadshedding will be implemented on Tuesday evening from 17:00 to 22:00 due to a shortage of capacity from the effects of the recent industrial action.
Eskom said customers are reminded to treat all electrical points as live during loadshedding.
"We continue to appeal to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period."
#Eskom_Media_Statement: Stage 1 rotational loadshedding implemented this evening https://t.co/yE0VPeOf4f #PowerAlert @IOL @ewnreporter @SABCNewsOnline @eNCA @News24 @SowetanLIVE @MsunduziCity @CityPowerJhb @CityTshwane @City_Ekurhuleni @CityofJoburgZA @CityofCT— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 31, 2018
Eskom warned earlier on Tuesday that several units at power stations were still offline.
Striking workers are demanding a bonus.
City Power says it will keep customers updated as soon as it has more information.
Eskom warns of load shedding starting at 17h00 this evening. Block 4B will be affetced if load shedding goes ahead^SM pic.twitter.com/NO4eljYaGW— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) July 31, 2018
