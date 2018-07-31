Popular Topics
Go

Eskom: Stage 1 rotational loadshedding implemented

Loadshedding will continue on a rotational basis and will be implemented across the country.

FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
FILE: Picture: Pixabay.com.
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed that Stage 1 rotational loadshedding will be implemented on Tuesday evening from 17:00 to 22:00 due to a shortage of capacity from the effects of the recent industrial action.

Loadshedding will continue on a rotational basis and will be implemented across the country.

Eskom said customers are reminded to treat all electrical points as live during loadshedding.

"We continue to appeal to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period."

Eskom warned earlier on Tuesday that several units at power stations were still offline.

Striking workers are demanding a bonus.

City Power says it will keep customers updated as soon as it has more information.

Timeline

Popular in Local

