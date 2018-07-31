Eskom: Power grid stable for now

The utility says the strike by its workers affiliated to the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa at power stations poses a risk to energy supply.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says the power grid remains stable for now but there is no guarantee that the lights will stay on throughout Tuesday morning.

The utility says the strike by its workers affiliated to the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa at power stations poses a risk to energy supply.

Workers picketed at substations on Monday insisting that the employer include a bonus in their wage negotiations package.

Eskom has accused the two unions of mobilising their members to block roads and intimidate non-striking workers.

The parastatal's Khulu Phasiwe says: “The biggest difficulty that we’re dealing with at the moment is that we’ve instances of instability at our power stations but so far things are looking good.

“But we can’t guarantee that they will remain as calm as they are at the moment because of the fluid situation that develops at our power stations.”

The NUM’s Livhuwani Mammburu has denied any allegations of sabotage or intimidation.

“What Eskom is saying is lies and propaganda and they want sympathy from the public. They can’t be paid bonuses, there’s no wage agreement that will be signed with Eskom.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)