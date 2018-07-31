Popular Topics
Eritrea and Somalia re-establish diplomatic ties

The decision was announced at the end of Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed’s historic visit to Eritrea.

The Somalian flag. Picture: AFP
The Somalian flag. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

PRETORIA – Eritrea and Somalia have re-established diplomatic ties severed 15 years ago.

The decision was announced at the end of Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed’s historic visit to Eritrea.

The rapprochement between Mogadishu and Asmara comes weeks after Ethiopia and Eritrea officially ended their two-decade conflict.

Eritrea is accused by the United Nations of supporting terror group al-Shabaab in Somalia.

At the end of his three-day visit to Asmara, Mohamed called for sanctions against Eritrea related to this support to be lifted.

Eritrea’s re-establishment of diplomatic ties with Somalia is perhaps not as significant as the ending of its border conflict with Ethiopia.

But it is undoubtedly a further boost for peace and development in the Horn of Africa.

