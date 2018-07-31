Eritrea and Somalia re-establish diplomatic ties
The decision was announced at the end of Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed’s historic visit to Eritrea.
PRETORIA – Eritrea and Somalia have re-established diplomatic ties severed 15 years ago.
The decision was announced at the end of Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed’s historic visit to Eritrea.
The rapprochement between Mogadishu and Asmara comes weeks after Ethiopia and Eritrea officially ended their two-decade conflict.
Eritrea is accused by the United Nations of supporting terror group al-Shabaab in Somalia.
At the end of his three-day visit to Asmara, Mohamed called for sanctions against Eritrea related to this support to be lifted.
Eritrea’s re-establishment of diplomatic ties with Somalia is perhaps not as significant as the ending of its border conflict with Ethiopia.
But it is undoubtedly a further boost for peace and development in the Horn of Africa.
Popular in Africa
-
ZEC confident no vote rigging in elections
-
Mnagagwa withdrew Mugabe’s security on eve of election - reports
-
Zimbabwe's president, opponent both confident of win after close vote
-
[CARTOON] Zimbabwe Cliffhanger
-
Chamisa says MDC has done exceedingly well in vote seen as very close
-
MDC Alliance supporters ready to protest Mnangagwa poll win
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.