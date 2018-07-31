Eritrea and Somalia re-establish diplomatic ties

The decision was announced at the end of Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed’s historic visit to Eritrea.

PRETORIA – Eritrea and Somalia have re-established diplomatic ties severed 15 years ago.

The rapprochement between Mogadishu and Asmara comes weeks after Ethiopia and Eritrea officially ended their two-decade conflict.

Eritrea is accused by the United Nations of supporting terror group al-Shabaab in Somalia.

At the end of his three-day visit to Asmara, Mohamed called for sanctions against Eritrea related to this support to be lifted.

Eritrea’s re-establishment of diplomatic ties with Somalia is perhaps not as significant as the ending of its border conflict with Ethiopia.

But it is undoubtedly a further boost for peace and development in the Horn of Africa.