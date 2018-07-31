Ed Westwick parties after sexual assault case is dropped

The ‘Gossip Girl’ star was accused in November 2018 of raping two women and sexually assaulting a third in incidents dating back to 2014.

LONDON - Ed Westwick hit the town after he found out that the sexual assault case against him had been dropped.

The Gossip Girl star was accused in November 2018 of raping two women and sexually assaulting a third in incidents dating back to 2014, but it was revealed last week that the allegations had been dismissed as Los Angeles County prosecutors didn’t have sufficient evidence to charge him.

Shortly after the news came out, Westwick was spotted letting his hair down at SBE’s Sunset Strip hot spot Hyde in Los Angeles with his model girlfriend Jessica Serfaty and friends on Friday night.

A source told the New York Post newspaper: “Ed was in great spirits and seemed much happier now that the drama is behind him. He was lovey-dovey all night with his girlfriend.”

The 31-year-old actor had previously denied the allegations made against him by Kristen Cohen, Aurelie Wynn and Rachel Eck on social media, but earlier this year removed his statements from his accounts.

After Cohen accused Westwick of raping her in 2014, the actor tweeted: “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

He took to social media again after Wynn accused him of a similar crime, where he slammed the allegations against him as “probably untrue”, and insisted he would never do anything so “vile”.

He wrote: “It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct. I have absolutely not and am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible. (sic)”