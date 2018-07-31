Duo appear in CT court for alleged human trafficking
This is after a woman managed to escape and alerted authorities about the men who allegedly forced her to do drugs and prostitution.
CAPE TOWN - Two men have appeared in court on Monday for human trafficking.
The duo, aged 35 and 38, were arrested by the Hawks on Thursday in Milnerton.
Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase says that the woman was allegedly recruited under false pretences after she was offered a lucrative employment opportunity.
She then travelled from Johannesburg to Cape Town on 15 February 2018.
"The arrests came after the Hawks' Organised Crime investigation unit, together with the Milnerton police, arrested the pair. This was after the report of a 26-year-old victim who managed to escape [her captors]."
The case has been postponed to 4 September for a bail application.
