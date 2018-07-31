Driver in deadly CT learner transport crash facing 5 charges

A grade 1 learner was killed while travelling in an overloaded minibus taxi on the N2 highway when it crashed near the Borcherd's Quarry off-ramp.

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape Transport department is urging parents ensure that drivers transporting school children are legal and have permits.

On Monday morning, a seven-year-old boy was killed in a minibus taxi accident.

The grade 1 learner from Holy Cross Primary school was travelling in an overloaded minibus taxi on the N2 highway when it crashed near the Borcherd's Quarry off-ramp.

Authorities say the taxi was carrying at least 29 school children.

It was designed for only 17 passengers.

The provincial Education Department says it was not a school taxi but private transport arranged by parents.

Transport MEC Donald Grant says even though the department and the City of Cape Town conducts roadblocks and visits, the safety of learners is also the responsibility of parents and school governing bodies.

Grant suggests that schools appoint a school safety officer to supervise scholar transport.

The MEC says the driver has been arrested on five charges, culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving, driving without a driver’s licence, no permit for public transport service and driving an unroadworthy vehicle.

