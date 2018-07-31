CSA and Saca agree to revenue sharing model
JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Cricketers Association (Saca) have on Tuesday agreed to a new four-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) that will allow them to share revenues generated and pay all its professional cricketers during the next four years.
The signing of the MoU ends a protracted period of negations between the two parties, where initially a temporary agreement was reached earlier in the year when the previous MoU agreement had expired.
The chief executives of both CSA and Saca, Thabang Moroe and Tony Irish, sealed the deal at the CSA headquarters in Johannesburg.
The new deal which will run until 2022 now covers all professional cricketers in the country, with semi-professional and women’s cricketers included for the very first time.
In total, the new agreement which consists of three parts namely; the recognition of the agreement, the main agreement and the commercial agreement, which takes care of all broadcast rights for South African cricket, covers 317 players in the country.
Crucially the new agreement doesn’t include the controversial and lucrative International T20 league that supposedly kicks off in November this year.
Moroe explained the reason why the new deal took so long to complete.
“We had planned to sign this MoU much earlier than we anticipated. But we had to sit and negotiate our way through the deal so that both parties could reach a middle ground and find out what works not only for Cricket South Africa but all the players too.”
