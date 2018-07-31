Close encounter: Mars to be at closest point to Earth in 15 years

JOHANNESBURG - Mars will be at its closest distance to Earth in 15 years tonight.

The event known as “Mars Close Approach” represents the point in the red planet’s orbit at which it comes closest to Earth.

Get outside TONIGHT to see Mars as it approaches Earth closer than it has been in 15 years! Here’s what you need to know: https://t.co/RCvRNZE9TH



Cloudy skies? Watch it online LIVE NOW: https://t.co/FTSHEGteEm pic.twitter.com/WxWiyp60zx — NASA (@NASA) July 31, 2018

Sky watch alert 🚨 Get outside tonight and look for Mars! The Red Planet and Earth haven’t been this close since 2003, and won’t be again until 2035. Look to the south July 30 – 31 to see an orange Mars shining brightly. Cloudy skies? Watch it online NOW: https://t.co/FTSHEGteEm pic.twitter.com/Hqes31mJwF — NASA (@NASA) July 31, 2018

Mars will be 57.6 million kilometres from Earth on Tuesday, hitting its highest point in the sky at about midnight — approximately 35 degrees over the southern horizon, according to Nasa.

Where is the best place to view this phenomenon?

While the best location to observe the phenomenon is in the southern hemisphere, the red planet will be visible from most parts in India, although not as clearly as it would be from South Africa, Australia or South American countries.

A high-powered telescope with a large lens (15cm to 20cm in size) is recommended, but even then clouds may obstruct the view.

However, for all the space enthusiasts out there, you can still witness the phenomenon in all its glory as Nasa’s Griffith Observatory is hosting a live stream on YouTube.

We may never see the red planet so near for another 269 years.