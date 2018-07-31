Chamisa says MDC has done exceedingly well in vote seen as very close

Nelson Chamisa and President Emmerson Mnangagwa were the main contenders in Monday’s election, the first since long-ruling Robert Mugabe was removed in a bloodless coup in November.

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader said on his official Twitter feed on Tuesday his party had collected results from more than 10,000 polling stations, which showed the MDC had done exceedingly well and was ready to form the next government.

Several civil society groups are collating results in parallel with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) but are not allowed to release results before the ZEC. A source at one group said it was too early to call a winner but it was looking “very close”.

“Awaiting ZEC to perform their constitutional duty to officially announce the people’s election results and we are ready to form the next government,” Chamisa said.

Winning resoundingly...We now have results from the majority of the over 10 000 polling stations. We’ve done exceedingly well. Awaiting ZEC to perform their constitutional duty to officially announce the people’s election results and we are ready to form the next gvt.#Godisinit — Nelson Chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) July 31, 2018

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Tuesday that the ruling party was receiving “extremely positive” information from their representatives, a day after the first election since Robert Mugabe resigned following a bloodless coup.

He said on Twitter that he was delighted by the high voter turnout, which the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission put at 75%.

Today, Zimbabwe experienced a beautiful expression of freedom & democracy. In our millions, we voted in the spirit of tolerance, mutual respect & peace.



As we wait for results to come in, let us remember that only ZEC is constitutionally mandated to announce any form of results — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) July 30, 2018

I urge all citizens and candidates alike to exercise responsibility and restraint by patiently waiting for ZEC to declare the official outcome.



Let us remember that no matter which way we voted, we are all brothers and sisters, and this land belongs to us all. — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) July 30, 2018

Good morning Zimbabwe. I am delighted by the high turnout and citizen engagement so far. The information from our reps on the ground is extremely positive! Waiting patiently for official results as per the constitution. — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) July 31, 2018

Mnangagwa was viewed as the frontrunner, although the latest opinion polls showed a tight race. There will be a runoff on 8 September if no candidate wins more than half the votes.

The election winner faces the task of putting Zimbabwe back on track after 37 years of Mugabe rule tainted by corruption, mismanagement and diplomatic isolation that caused a crisis in a country that once had one of Africa’s most promising economies.

A credible vote is essential if Zimbabwe is to exit painful sanctions and secure the donor funding and investment needed to stem chronic cash shortages.