AfriForum, DA urge NPA to reissue Grace Mugabe arrest warrant

The High Court in Johannesburg on Monday set aside the government's decision to grant the former Zimbabwe first lady diplomatic immunity.

PRETORIA – AfriForum and the Democratic Alliance (DA) have urged the authorities to reissue the arrest warrant against Grace Mugabe and ensure she is prosecuted on a charge of assault.

The High Court in Johannesburg on Monday set aside the government's decision to grant the former Zimbabwe first lady diplomatic immunity.

Mugabe allegedly assaulted model Gabriella Engels at a hotel in August last year, she claimed she was acting in self-defence.

AfriForum’s Willie Spies says it is now up to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to act against Mugabe.

“If they do not do so then we’ve got the option of taking on the matter as private prosecution. The private prosecution [team] of Gerrie Nel will take whatever action that needs to be taken.”

The DA says it expects the government to work with all relevant authorities to ensure that Mugabe is returned to South Africa and has her day in court.

The National Prosecuting Authority has not responded to Eyewitness News’ request for comment.

The DA’s James Selfe said the ruling is a victory for the rule of law and victims of violence against women.

“We said all along that Grace Mugabe was not entitled to diplomatic immunity and the South African government chose to use expediency as a principle.”

The International Relations Department said it notes the judgment and will comment at a later stage after studying it.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)