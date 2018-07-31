Africa Check slams Mashaba over claims of foreign nationals occupying inner city
A year after Mashaba made the claim, the Mayor has questioned the "relevance" of the data but has stopped short of admitting he made a mistake.
JOHANNESBURG – Africa Check has called on Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba to take responsibility for making incorrect claims that a minimum of 80% of people occupying dilapidated buildings in the inner city are foreign nationals.
A year after Mashaba made the claim the mayor has questioned the "relevance" of the data but has stopped short of admitting he made a mistake.
According to research conducted by Africa Check, a Social Development Department report conducted last year found that out of the five buildings in Doornfotein that were raided, 30.6% of occupants were foreigners while a further 25% were undocumented.
Another report compiled by the Gauteng City Region Observatory found that migrants make up 26% of inner-city residents.
Africa Check's Kate Wilkinson says the mayor is a public figure and needs to own up for spreading incorrect information.
“I follow a very rigorous methodology to verify statements. Unfortunately, the statement you’re making just doesn’t stand up to scrutiny.
“This information doesn’t just follow policy and connotations, it also forms perceptions and understanding of the inner city and it informs about what the people think about their neighbours and the people that they live with.”
Speaking on the Eusebius McKaiser Show a short while ago, Mashaba insisted there is no relevance in the debate. He says whether it’s one or 80%, it's unacceptable.
A report by the city’s social development department on the raids of five derelict buildings in Doornfontein (ward 123) in July 2017 also does not support the mayor’s figure.
The report stated that 183 residents were profiled, with only 30.6% of them being foreign nationals. The majority were undocumented (47) and the department of home affairs detained them. (Note: On another page, the report claims that 150 of the 183 residents were South African. We have followed up with the department for clarity.)
Data from South Africa’s last census in 2011 similarly contradicts the mayor. Africa Check used Wazimap, an interactive website that provides access to census data, to pull data on the estimated share of people born outside the country in the inner city wards.
The highest share of foreign-born was in ward 64 (Berea and Hillbrow), where 43% of the respondents indicated they were born outside South Africa.
During the census, people were asked where they were born, not whether they are documented or not. It is therefore expected that “all types of immigrants” will be counted, a discussion document from Stats SA stated.
LISTEN: Herman Mashaba addresses xenophobia claims
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.