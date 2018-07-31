9 arrested in Cape Town for operating illegal taverns

The illegal operators were nabbed during raids and searches over the past five days.

CAPE TOWN - Police have shut down nine illegal taverns in Lwandle and arrested the owners.

Officers seized large volumes of alcohol.

The illegal operators were nabbed during raids and searches over the past five days.

The police's Frederick Van Wyk said: "While the police were on patrol during these operations, they noticed community members purchasing alcohol and some sitting inside these premises drinking liquor.

"Members immediately investigated these transgressions, confiscated over 210 litres of alcohol and registered cases of selling liquor without licences."

The suspects, between the ages 29 and 55, were charged with dealing in liquor without licences.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)