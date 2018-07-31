10 NW cops to face prosecution for alleged torture of suspects
Ipid says 10 members of the former North West organised crime unit are charged with the 2006 torture of two-armed robbery suspects.
PRETORIA - A group of 10 police investigators led by major-general Jan Mabula are due to appear in court next month charged with torture.
Mabula made headlines recently when police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) secured a High Court order, which prohibited Mabula from leading a case against Ipid investigators.
The major-general is the subject of several Ipid investigations, including murder.
Mabula and nine subordinates are due to appear in the Johannesburg Regional Court at the end of next month.
The Ipid alleges that 10 suspects linked to a R14-million armed robbery in Benoni were arrested and detained by Mabula and his team.
It is alleged that most of the suspects ended up dead or disappeared.
Ipid says it has put together cases of torture related to the robbery suspects and is waiting for the National Prosecuting Authority to make a decision in relation to the others.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
