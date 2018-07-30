ZimbabweElections2018: Voting done, counting begins

Over five million voters were registered to vote at more than 10,000 stations.

HARARE - The doors of polling stations across Zimbabwe have now been officially shut and now election officers face the task of tallying each of the votes cast on Monday.

Officials at the Tent C open space station in Harare are preparing to begin counting.

There a fewer people standing outside this station in Gunhill, all the tents entry points have been shut and observers are keeping a close eye as vote counting begins

An observer from Mozambique Luciano Guie said: “Depending on how it goes, it may take until 2 am [to count all the ballots].”

It’s unclear when results will be released but political leaders and the electoral commission have urged Zimbabweans to maintain the peace during and after elections.

MUGABE

The leaders of two major parties in Zimbabwe have been at each other’s throats throughout the campaign period but its former president Robert Mugabe’s criticism of his successor that left the air tense within Zanu-PF.

Following this, the Secretary-General of the War Veteran’s Association Victor Matemanda responded to speculation of Mugabe’s alleged endorsement of Chamisa.

“The agenda of the MDC Alliance from the onset was to remove Mugabe and they failed on their own, we removed Mugabe, they came to support.”

Mugabe denied meeting MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa but attacked his party’s current leadership, saying he would not vote for people who tormented him and his family.

“Do I prefer MDC or AD or Zanu-PF? I can’t vote for Zanu-PF.”

But President Emmerson Mnangagwa says despite the harsh criticism from the former leader, he would still engage with him.

“He’s a citizen of this country and I’d engage him any time, not because there’s an election.”

Mnangagwa voted in Kwekwe, while Mugabe cast his ballot in Highfield.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)