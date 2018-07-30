Zimbabwe's presidential elections get into gear
Election observers are keeping a close watch on the voting process.
HARARE - Voting for a new president is in full swing in Zimbabwe, one-and-a-half hours after polls officially opened.
Citizens are voting in what many hope will be a free and fair election, and for the first time without former leader Robert Mugabe at the helm.
A woman who just cast her vote says that she hopes her decision will help change the country for the better.
"I feel very well. God will help us to do it. It will change our country if we put someone who's better than... you know what I mean."
#ZimElections2018 queues long here in Kuwadzana. WATCH pic.twitter.com/icPtRttMxY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 30, 2018
#ZimElections2018 Queue outside the voting station at the Sherwood Primary School in Kwekwe where President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to cast his vote this morning. MS pic.twitter.com/ZFLOh4lUtN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 30, 2018
#ZimElections2018 Nursing mothers, pregnant and elderly women stand under the shade here in Kwekwe. They, and people with disabilities, are being priotised in queues. MS pic.twitter.com/dsSMQm7GVa— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 30, 2018
Meanwhile, Zimbabwe's former finance minister, Tendai Biti, says that the opposition will not accept anything short of an MDC-Alliance victory.
Biti says that if the ruling Zanu-PF is declared the winner in Monday's elections, they will go on to the streets in protest.
Speaking on Radio 702, Biti says that Mnangagwa doesn't have the qualities of a leader.
"He's dour. We will not accept a Mnangagwa victory. Section 67 of the constitution allows us to conduct peaceful demonstrations. We will be on the streets. We will not accept rubbish."
He also says that former Zanu-PF president, Robert Mugabe never expressed his support towards the MDC.
"Mugabe did not support the MDC-Alliance. Mugabe said 'I will not support those who took power through a military coup.' Mugabe said these colleagues who were in the war and we always knew that politics controls the gun and Mugabe said 'I want the country to return to constitutionalism' (sic)."
