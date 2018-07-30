Zim police warn politicians not to violate Electoral Act
MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa, has been reported to the police by Zimbabwe’s Electoral Commission for violating the Electoral Act by campaigning during a press briefing on Sunday.
HARARE – As queues continue to grow at polling stations in Zimbabwe, police are warning politicians against utterances that violate the Electoral Act.
Over 5 million registered voters are expected to cast their ballots in Monday’s historic elections.
MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa, has been reported to the police by Zimbabwe’s Electoral Commission for violating the Electoral Act by campaigning during a press briefing on Sunday.
He’s responded to this by asking why his opponent Emmerson Mnangangwa has not been charged after releasing a video on Facebook.
According to law, no political party or candidate is allowed to campaign 24 hours before elections.
On Sunday, Chamisa announced his party would deploy what he called polling station defenders outside voting stations to "defend votes and stop rigging plans".
So, these defenders will be stationed within a 300-meter radius of polling stations.
But the police’s Erasmus Makhodza has warned that this is against the law.
“Police are disturbed by some of the utterances by politicians who are openly urging voters to gather at polling stations after casting their votes.
“This stance is unlawful, even if it was groups of politicians, who are inciting members of communities to gather at the polling stations, the law will take its course.”
Chamisa has cast his ballot in Kuwadzana.
#ZimElections2018 Voting underway in Kwekwe. #Zimbabwe holding what’s been described as “most historic elections”, with tight race between #ZanuPF and #MDC, both led by new leaders. MS 📸 @ThomHolder pic.twitter.com/eNSzeQYJiO— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 30, 2018
#ZimElections2018 Nursing mothers, pregnant and elderly women stand under the shade here in Kwekwe. They, and people with disabilities, are being priotised in queues. MS pic.twitter.com/dsSMQm7GVa— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 30, 2018
#ZimElections2018 Queue outside the voting station at the Sherwood Primary School in Kwekwe where President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to cast his vote this morning. MS pic.twitter.com/ZFLOh4lUtN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 30, 2018
#ZimElections2018 queues long here in Kuwadzana. WATCH pic.twitter.com/icPtRttMxY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 30, 2018
Popular in Africa
-
Mugabe blasts Zim government for not giving him full pension & resort houses
-
SA court to rule on Grace Mugabe immunity case
-
Mugabe defends his Grace: 'Leave my wife alone'
-
'There is no room for Grace Mugabe in my cabinet' says Chamisa
-
Zimbabwe's presidential elections get into gear
-
[CARTOON] Zimbabwe's 'Snap' Election
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.