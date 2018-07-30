Zim police warn politicians not to violate Electoral Act

MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa, has been reported to the police by Zimbabwe’s Electoral Commission for violating the Electoral Act by campaigning during a press briefing on Sunday.

HARARE – As queues continue to grow at polling stations in Zimbabwe, police are warning politicians against utterances that violate the Electoral Act.

Over 5 million registered voters are expected to cast their ballots in Monday’s historic elections.

He’s responded to this by asking why his opponent Emmerson Mnangangwa has not been charged after releasing a video on Facebook.

According to law, no political party or candidate is allowed to campaign 24 hours before elections.

On Sunday, Chamisa announced his party would deploy what he called polling station defenders outside voting stations to "defend votes and stop rigging plans".

So, these defenders will be stationed within a 300-meter radius of polling stations.

But the police’s Erasmus Makhodza has warned that this is against the law.

“Police are disturbed by some of the utterances by politicians who are openly urging voters to gather at polling stations after casting their votes.

“This stance is unlawful, even if it was groups of politicians, who are inciting members of communities to gather at the polling stations, the law will take its course.”

Chamisa has cast his ballot in Kuwadzana.

