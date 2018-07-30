Popular Topics
ZEC refers alleged electoral law breaches to police

In an update, the commission has urged candidates and political parties to comply with provisions of the law.

Zimbabwe's Election Commission (ZEC) holds a press briefing on the country's elections. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN
Zimbabwe's Election Commission (ZEC) holds a press briefing on the country's elections. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN
Eyewitness News one hour ago

KWEKWE - Zimbabwe's Election Commission (ZEC) says alleged violations of electoral law by some candidates have been referred to police for investigation.

In an update a short while ago, the commission has urged candidates and political parties to comply with provisions of the law.

However, it says so far voting has been characterised by a “peaceful atmosphere.”

ZEC chair Priscilla Chigumba said: “There is a high voter turnout at most polling stations. And polling is characterised by a peaceful atmosphere.

“Where complaints have been received, we refer such complaints to those bodies that have investigative powers such as the Zimbabwe Republic Police or the Zimbabwean Human Rights Commission. It’s only where we have been advised that we then contemplate what possible action to take as a commission.”

SITUATION IN KWEKWE
Voting is continuing at the Kwekwe polling station where President Emmerson Mnangagwa made his mark earlier on Monday.

Residents have waited in line since the early hours of Monday morning and more are still arriving.

This elderly woman says the process has been smooth.

“I feel so nice, it was so well. I didn’t feel bad because when they see us they know we are old people. So, they just take us and they send us inside."

She says she’s happy she made her mark.

“I hope [for] the better, they have to do better… because our children are crying for jobs.”

Earlier, Mnangagwa said he hoped for continued peace as the country awaits the ZEC’s announcement of results.

WATCH: #Zimbabwe: Emmerson Mnangagwa casts vote

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Comments

