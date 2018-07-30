ZEC refers alleged electoral law breaches to police
In an update, the commission has urged candidates and political parties to comply with provisions of the law.
KWEKWE - Zimbabwe's Election Commission (ZEC) says alleged violations of electoral law by some candidates have been referred to police for investigation.
In an update a short while ago, the commission has urged candidates and political parties to comply with provisions of the law.
However, it says so far voting has been characterised by a “peaceful atmosphere.”
ZEC chair Priscilla Chigumba said: “There is a high voter turnout at most polling stations. And polling is characterised by a peaceful atmosphere.
“Where complaints have been received, we refer such complaints to those bodies that have investigative powers such as the Zimbabwe Republic Police or the Zimbabwean Human Rights Commission. It’s only where we have been advised that we then contemplate what possible action to take as a commission.”
SITUATION IN KWEKWE
Voting is continuing at the Kwekwe polling station where President Emmerson Mnangagwa made his mark earlier on Monday.
Residents have waited in line since the early hours of Monday morning and more are still arriving.
[WATCH] EWN's @Mase_Sefularo gives an update on voting at Sherwood Primary School in Kwekwe, #Zimbabwe .#ZimElections2018 pic.twitter.com/stWSVp3INN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 30, 2018
This elderly woman says the process has been smooth.
“I feel so nice, it was so well. I didn’t feel bad because when they see us they know we are old people. So, they just take us and they send us inside."
[WATCH] Kwekwe voter Rudo Musamirapamwe shares with EWN's @Mase_Sefularo her hopes for this #Zimbabwe election.#ZimElection2018 pic.twitter.com/lQDscx73Op— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 30, 2018
She says she’s happy she made her mark.
“I hope [for] the better, they have to do better… because our children are crying for jobs.”
Earlier, Mnangagwa said he hoped for continued peace as the country awaits the ZEC’s announcement of results.
WATCH: #Zimbabwe: Emmerson Mnangagwa casts vote
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Africa
-
Robert Mugabe casts his vote
-
Mugabe blasts Zim government for not giving him full pension & resort houses
-
Court sets aside Dirco decision to grant Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity
-
[LISTEN] Biti: Zim's elections are chaotic
-
Ramaphosa optimistic about 'historic' Zim elections
-
Mugabe defends his Grace: 'Leave my wife alone'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.