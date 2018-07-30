WC average dam level remain at 51%
MEC spokesperson James-Brent Styan says levels have not increased much over the past week due to warmer weather and little rain.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape's average dam level has remained at 51% with dams feeding Cape Town at 56%.
At this time last year, the city figure was at 27%.
Local Government and Environmental Affairs MEC spokesperson James-Brent Styan says levels have not increased much over the past week due to warmer weather and little rain.
“We want to continue to urge the public to use as less water as long as possible and long-term behavioural change when it comes to using and managing water is critical moving forward.”
Styan says there are still some forecasts that indicate more rain to come across large areas of the province, but the confidence and certainty remain low.
