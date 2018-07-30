[WATCH] Man gets hit by a car while doing 'In my feelings' challenge

JOHANNESBURG - Americans have been flooding social media with video of their #InMyFeelingsChallenge, where one gets out of their car and dances to Drake's song "In My Feelings".

While most have nailed it, things went wrong for one man who was hit by a car while getting down.

Fortunately, he walked away fine, with only a few scratches on his arm.