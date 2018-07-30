Untu: Gautrain management stubborn in wage talks

Talks between Untu and the Bombela company reached a deadlock on Sunday after the parties failed to reach an agreement.

JOHANNESBURG – The United Transport & Allied Trade Union (Untu) says Gautrain management has been stubborn in wage negotiations and this has left them with no choice but to go on strike.

The union is demanding a 10% across the board wage increase but Bombela is offering 8%.

Untu says it's going on strike because management at the Bombela operating company has refused to disclose its financial statements and will not share profits.

The union's Steve Harris says the offer made by the employer is unreasonable.

“The option one is 7.1% increment, the 1.5%, between 7% and 8.5% will be used to self-fund an incentive scheme.”

They have also made additional demands to a 10% increase.

“Night shift table allowance of R65, a housing allowance of R1,600.”

Harris says Untu represents about 70% of the workforce at Gautrain which means operations will be brought to a complete standstill.

#GautrainStrike Gautrain has confirmed that a strike will commence on Monday, 30 July 2018. pic.twitter.com/JxeozuM0tP — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 29, 2018

Unfortunately, wage negotiations have deadlocked and as a result a strike will commence tomorrow morning, 30 July. An operational plan is being finalised and the details of which will be communicated later this afternoon. — Gautrain (@TheGautrain) July 29, 2018

Regrettably, a strike will commence tomorrow morning, 30 July 2018. We have developed a contingency plan to operate a reduced service and details of the plan can be viewed at https://t.co/h3nPXQHU7b — Gautrain (@TheGautrain) July 29, 2018

At the same time, Gautrain passengers are being urged to make alternative transport arrangements on Monday as workers will go on strike.

The service has lines from the Johannesburg through to Hatfield as well as to OR Tambo International Airport.

Gautrain spokesperson Kes Nayager said to accommodate airport and Rhodesfield passengers, there will be a bus service between Sandton and Rhodesfield and another between Rhodesfield and OR Tambo International Airport stations.

This service will operate between 5:45am and 7pm and fixed fare of R21 per trip will apply.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)