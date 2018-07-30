Untu denies reports of intimidation of non-striking Gautrain bus drivers
Gautrain management says it had to call police after buses were stranded causing up to an hour delay during peak morning traffic.
JOHANNESBURG – The United Transport & Allied Trade Union (Untu) has denied allegations that its striking members are intimidating non-striking bus Gautrain drivers and preventing them from leaving the depots.
Gautrain management says it had to call police after buses were stranded, causing up to an hour delay during peak morning traffic.
More than 250 workers are on strike demanding, among other things, a 10% salary increase while Gautrain operator Bombela is offering 8.5%.
Untu's Sonja Carstens says: “According to us, the bus management themselves decided not to let the buses leave the bus depot. We’re striking in front of the depot at the moment; the reason being we have to be 100 meters from Gautrain depot itself.”
Meanwhile, Gautrain's Kesagee Nayager says they won’t tolerate intimidation of their drivers.
“While we respect the workers’ right to strike, striking workers must equally respect their colleagues who have a right to work without intimidation and we will not condone intimidation or any other criminal act that results in damage to our office or that will prevent workers from working.”
