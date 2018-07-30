Popular Topics
Tributes continue to pour in following death of UCT professor

World-renowned cardiologist and UCT Dean of Health Sciences, Professor Bongani Mayosi, took his life on Friday.

FILE: Professor Bongani Mayosi. Picture: @SAHeart_ZA/Twitter
FILE: Professor Bongani Mayosi. Picture: @SAHeart_ZA/Twitter
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Tributes continue to poor in for the late University of Cape Town (UCT) Professor Bongani Mayosi from all over the country.

The world-renowned cardiologist and UCT Dean of Health Sciences took his life on Friday.

The ANC's Yonela Diko says Mayosi had a significant impact on the party.

“This is indeed a great loss to us. For the ANC in particular, Professor Mayoni was politically conscious from early age and as a result, he became one of the leading black professionals the ANC could depend on. We’re saddened by his passing.”

The chairperson of UCT's Health Sciences Student Council Langa Twala says: “As a councillor, and for me personally, I’m devastated to hear what’s happened to prof.

“We worked very well, we never had any kind of problems with him and we’ve just come to love him really, not only as dean, not only as a professor but he’s played a real father role in our lives.”

