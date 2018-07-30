Tributes continue to pour in following death of UCT professor

World-renowned cardiologist and UCT Dean of Health Sciences, Professor Bongani Mayosi, took his life on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – Tributes continue to poor in for the late University of Cape Town (UCT) Professor Bongani Mayosi from all over the country.

The world-renowned cardiologist and UCT Dean of Health Sciences took his life on Friday.

The ANC's Yonela Diko says Mayosi had a significant impact on the party.

“This is indeed a great loss to us. For the ANC in particular, Professor Mayoni was politically conscious from early age and as a result, he became one of the leading black professionals the ANC could depend on. We’re saddened by his passing.”

The chairperson of UCT's Health Sciences Student Council Langa Twala says: “As a councillor, and for me personally, I’m devastated to hear what’s happened to prof.

“We worked very well, we never had any kind of problems with him and we’ve just come to love him really, not only as dean, not only as a professor but he’s played a real father role in our lives.”

Tragic News: Prof. Bongani Mayosi, Dean of UCT's Faculty of Health Sciences has passed away at the age of 51. Our condolences to his wife and children, and broader family and friends. May Bongani rest in peace and his contributions forever be remembered by a grateful nation. pic.twitter.com/TBIKcUi7bE — Adam Habib (@AdHabb) July 27, 2018

A very sad day for UCT and South Africa. Prof Bongani Mayosi dean of the faculty of Health Sciences has died at the age of 51. RIP pic.twitter.com/ixzUopYsWU — Marc Bernon (@MarcBernon) July 27, 2018

We mourn the passing of a giant in our community Bongani Mayosi. His legacy is unfathomable. His contribution to science, to Africa and South Africa was immense. His amazing spirit, deep Wisdom,courage and tenacity will be missed by all. Hamba Kahkuhle Bongani. pic.twitter.com/go5VlaJmSC — SAHeartAssocation (@SAHeart_ZA) July 28, 2018