Treasury to release forensic report into Eskom, Transnet soon

Treasury says it's received a draft forensic report on alleged irregularities in the awarding of coal contracts and locomotive procurement.

Picture: EWN.
56 minutes ago

PRETORIA - National Treasury says it will release a forensic report into Eskom’s coal contracts and Transnet’s locomotive deals after all relevant parties have commented.

The investigation relates to coal contracts with Gupta-linked Tegeta as well as the procurement of trains from China South Rail.

Treasury says it's received a draft forensic report on alleged irregularities in the awarding of coal contracts and locomotive procurement.

It emerged last year that Eskom had awarded an 11-year coal supply contract to the Tegeta Exploration and Resources despite the product not meeting specification standards.

The Gupta leaks also revealed how China South Rail allegedly paid bribes of over R5 billion to the Guptas to secure a trains deal with Transnet.

Treasury says it’s given the relevant parties two weeks to comment on the draft report.

Once it’s received those comments, it will make the report public.

