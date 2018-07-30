Treasury to release forensic report into Eskom, Transnet soon
Treasury says it's received a draft forensic report on alleged irregularities in the awarding of coal contracts and locomotive procurement.
PRETORIA - National Treasury says it will release a forensic report into Eskom’s coal contracts and Transnet’s locomotive deals after all relevant parties have commented.
The investigation relates to coal contracts with Gupta-linked Tegeta as well as the procurement of trains from China South Rail.
Treasury says it's received a draft forensic report on alleged irregularities in the awarding of coal contracts and locomotive procurement.
It emerged last year that Eskom had awarded an 11-year coal supply contract to the Tegeta Exploration and Resources despite the product not meeting specification standards.
The Gupta leaks also revealed how China South Rail allegedly paid bribes of over R5 billion to the Guptas to secure a trains deal with Transnet.
Treasury says it’s given the relevant parties two weeks to comment on the draft report.
Once it’s received those comments, it will make the report public.
Popular in Business
-
Eskom workers down tools at some power stations
-
Untu: Gautrain management stubborn in wage talks
-
AA says motorists can expect ‘very nominal' increase in petrol price
-
SA's economic growth faces risks from public debt, state firm bailouts - IMF
-
Huge drop in petrol prices expected
-
Ramaphosa wants plan to deal with rising cost of living
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.