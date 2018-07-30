Timol family: Court matter a milestone for all victims of apartheid-era crimes

Joao Roderiques is expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrates court today after being issued with a warrant of arrest.

JOHANNESBURG – The family of slain activist Ahmed Timol says Monday's court appearance by a man linked to his murder marks a milestone for all victims of apartheid-era crimes.

Joao Roderiques is expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrates court today after being issued with a warrant of arrest.

The High Court in Pretoria last year found that Timol died at the hands of apartheid security branch police while he was detained at the John Voster Square Prison.

This effectively overturned an over 40-year-old inquest finding that endorsed the officer's version that the anti-apartheid activist jumped to his death.

Timol's nephew Imtiaz Cajee has welcomed the latest development.

“And hence we’re saying we’re quite optimistic and we look forward for other families to have similar opportunity where perpetrators of heinous crimes can be charged in South Africa.”