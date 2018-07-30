Thulani Mavuso appointed acting Home Affairs DG

Mavuso is currently the deputy director-general for institutional planning and support as well as the acting deputy DG for information services.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has announced the appointment of Thulani Mavuso as the acting director-gGeneral (DG) of the department from the beginning of next month.

Mavuso is currently the deputy director-general for Institutional Planning and Support as well as the acting deputy DG for information services.

He takes over from Mkuseli Apleni who announced his resignation earlier this month.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)