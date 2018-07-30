Popular Topics
'The vote is a vote for freedom, democracy and a new Zimbabwe'

MDC Alliance leader and presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa, has cast his vote, saying he has no doubt victory is certain for him.

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa (wearing red tie) prepares to cast his vote in Zimbabwe's presidential elections on 30 July 2018. Picture: EWN
22 minutes ago

HARARE - MDC Alliance leader and presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa, has cast his vote, saying he has no doubt victory is certain for him.

Chamisa cast his ballot at one of the polling stations in Kuwadzana in Harare on Monday morning.

Thousands of Zimbabweans have been casting their votes since early this morning.

After casting his ballot, he addressed the media.

"The people have spoken, the people are speaking and it's clear that the vote is a vote for victory, a vote for freedom, a vote for democracy, a vote for a new Zimbabwe, a vote for a new direction and I have no doubt that by the end of the day today we should be very clear on an emphatic voice for change."

Chamisa also addressed the Zimbabwean Electoral Commission’s decision to report him to the police for violating the Electoral Act, saying the electoral body doesn’t understand the law.

