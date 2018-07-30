SuperSport draw Pirates in mouthwatering MTN8 title defense

League champions Mamelodi Sundowns will take on Golden Arrows, while Kaizer Chiefs will tackle Nedbank Cup champions Free State Stars in the second match.

JOHANNESBURG - SuperSport will have to get through Orlando Pirates on their way to the MTN8 title defence when the competition kicks off on 11 August in one of four games on the weekend.

In the first match of the weekend, league champions Mamelodi Sundowns will take on Golden Arrows, while Kaizer Chiefs will tackle Nedbank Cup champions Free State Stars in the second match.

The Sunday match will see last season’s surprise packages Maritzburg United do battle with Bennie McCarthy’s Cape Town City.