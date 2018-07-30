SuperSport draw Pirates in mouthwatering MTN8 title defense
League champions Mamelodi Sundowns will take on Golden Arrows, while Kaizer Chiefs will tackle Nedbank Cup champions Free State Stars in the second match.
JOHANNESBURG - SuperSport will have to get through Orlando Pirates on their way to the MTN8 title defence when the competition kicks off on 11 August in one of four games on the weekend.
In the first match of the weekend, league champions Mamelodi Sundowns will take on Golden Arrows, while Kaizer Chiefs will tackle Nedbank Cup champions Free State Stars in the second match.
The Sunday match will see last season’s surprise packages Maritzburg United do battle with Bennie McCarthy’s Cape Town City.
A recap of the #MTN8 QF Fixtures. pic.twitter.com/b5royhugti— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) July 30, 2018
Popular in Sport
-
Mamelodi Sundowns player arrested for speeding in Joburg
-
Ball-tampering a 'cry for help' in unbalanced sport - Steyn
-
Whiteley could be Lions' lucky charm in third Super Rugby final
-
Luiz aiming to stay at Chelsea and flourish under Sarri
-
Orlando Pirates sign 9 new players
-
PSL releases fixtures for opening weekend of 2018/2019 season
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.