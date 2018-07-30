Sean Paul blames music industry for Demi Lovato's relapse
Lovato is currently in hospital after her suspected overdose last week but her family are said to be making arrangements so that she can enter rehab once she's discharged.
LONDON - Sean Paul has claimed Demi Lovato's recent relapse is a result of the pressure from the music industry.
The 45-year-old dancehall rapper has worked with the Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker on numerous tracks over the years and believes her recent hospitalisation, which was caused by her reportedly taking a mystery substance, is a result of the pressure and stress she's continuously put under because she's a high-in-demand pop star.
Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper, he said: "The music industry in itself is very excessive. We are always working in studios, performing, travelling and sometimes you feel you need a break and the break is to go towards things that don't give you a break.
"I just want to send love to Demi. She's a beautiful girl and a great, great artist. There's no shame. It's just that some are able to realise the spiral they're getting into before it's too late. The help isn't always offered when it's needed."
The Mad Love hitmaker acknowledges that he probably smokes too much but he finds it a relief for him and he credits his family for keeping him grounded.
He explained: "I do smoke too much, sometimes that's a relief for me. To remain humble and simple in my movements is something that helps me stay healthy. It keeps me grounded.
"My wife, my son, my brother and his family. Thinking of them helps me in any situation. If I'm feeling down, or I'm feeling sad, or depressed, they help pick me up."
Her hospital dash came just weeks after she revealed that she had relapsed in her song Sober after staying away from drugs and alcohol for six years.
