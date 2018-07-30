Sassa: Grant payments to be made without hitches from Wednesday
For over 700,000 grant recipients, July payments were delayed for more than a week due to a system overload.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Security Agency (Sassa) is optimistic social grants beneficiaries won't struggle to get their money next month.
For over 700,000 grant recipients, July payments were delayed for more than a week due to a system overload.
Sassa says it's rigorously tested its new payment system and it's ready to make payments without hitches from Wednesday.
Sassa’s new payment system couldn't cope with the huge number of transactions it had to perform at the beginning of this month leaving hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries stranded for days.
Since then, Sassa says its infrastructure has been massively improved and it's now able to perform 160 transactions per second.
Spokesperson Paseka Lesatsi said: “We think that particular process, which is being implemented and monitored, will be able to help people make transactions easily.”
Sassa is appealing to those who have already received its new gold payment card, to instead use merchants and ATMs to withdraw their money, rather than cash pay points.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.