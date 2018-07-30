SA's economic growth faces risks from public debt, state firm bailouts - IMF
The IMF says risks related to potential SOE’s bailouts will further constrain the country’s fiscal policy.
JOHANNESBURG - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday kept South Africa’s economic growth forecast for 2018 unchanged at 1.5% but warned that the economy faced several headwinds, mainly the rapid rise in public debt and potential bailouts to state firms.
“The IMF’s concerns on fiscal policy relates to the rapid increase in public debt as a share of GDP, which has doubled over the last decade, depleting fiscal buffers and constraining fiscal policy space,” National Treasury said in a statement quoting the IMF’s article IV statement following a two-week-long country visit by the lender’s officials.
“Risks related to potential SOE’s (state-owned enterprises) bailouts will further constrain fiscal policy.”
Popular in Business
-
Eskom workers down tools at some power stations
-
Treasury to release forensic report into Eskom, Transnet soon
-
Untu: Gautrain management stubborn in wage talks
-
AA says motorists can expect ‘very nominal' increase in petrol price
-
Ramaphosa wants plan to deal with rising cost of living
-
Huge drop in petrol prices expected
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.