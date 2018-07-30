SA court to rule on Grace Mugabe immunity case

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
Go

SA court to rule on Grace Mugabe immunity case

Mugabe admitted to assaulting model Gabriella Engels at a hotel in August last year but has claimed that she acted in self-defence and allowed to leave the country without being prosecuted.

FILE: Former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe. Picture: AFP
FILE: Former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe. Picture: AFP
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South Gauteng High Court will deliver judgment on Monday in Grace Mugabe's immunity case.

The court will rule on the application to set aside diplomatic immunity for the former Zimbabwean first lady.

Mugabe admitted to assaulting model Gabriella Engels at a hotel in August last year but has claimed that she acted in self-defence.

She was allowed to leave the country without being prosecuted.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and AfriForum have asked the court to nullify government's decision, saying that it was unconstitutional.

In May, the International Relations Department argued that it did not grant Mugabe diplomatic immunity, but rather recognised it in terms of international law.

The DA and AfriForum, however, rejected this, arguing that the former first lady should have been arrested and appeared in court.

They said that she could have then raised the issue of immunity and it would have been up to the court to decide whether to grant immunity or not.

If the parties are successful, it could pave the way for Mugabe to be extradited to face trial.

Additional reporting by Barry Bateman.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA