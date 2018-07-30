RandReport: Rand grinds out gains, stocks also up

The rand has rallied about 3% in the last two weeks and more than 6% this month, making it one of the best performing emerging currencies in July

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s rand continued to eke out gains on Monday despite a slide by some emerging market units as the local currency attracted buyers looking for high yields.

Stocks also rose tracing global markets.

At 1540 GMT the rand was 0.21% firmer at 13.1525 per dollar compared to a close of 13.1750 in New York on Friday.

The unit touched a session best of 13.1325 before easing slightly, but remains well below the 13.25 technical support level seen as crucial to the currency’s next move.

The rand has rallied about 3% in the last two weeks and more than 6% this month, making it one of the best performing emerging currencies in July, buoyed mainly by an uptick in sentiment and an attractive carry yield, rather than local data.

Data on Monday showed bonds bounced back from a record selloff, recording their best weekly inflows since February, while the rand crept closer to the sub-13 level that could break open further gains.

Credit supply rose in June and the year-on-year budget surplus doubled in the same month. Also on Monday the International Monetary Fund said local growth faced serious headwinds.

“While rand volatility is likely in third quarter 2018, particularly if US-led trade and geopolitical tensions flare up again, the domestic currency could prove less volatile than in the second quarter as significant portfolio rebalancing has already occurred,” said economist at Investec Annabel Bishop.

Bonds were slightly weaker, with the yield on the benchmark paper due in 2026 adding 0.5 basis points to 8.59%.

On the bourse, the all-share index and the top-40 index strengthened 0.26% to 57,313 points and 0.20% to 51,227 points respectively, in line with international markets continuing to benefit from subdued trade tensions.

Banks and telecommunications companies were the biggest gainers.

The banking index rose by 1.55% to a near two-month peak. Mobile phone operator Vodacom was up 3.1% while rival MTN rose 2.9%