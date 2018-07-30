Rand slightly weaker, stocks set to open lower
The rand weakened slightly against the dollar in early trade on Monday as market participants awaited a raft of local and global economic events in the week.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand weakened slightly against the dollar in early trade on Monday as market participants awaited a raft of local and global economic events in the week.
At 0645 GMT, the rand traded at R13.2025 per dollar, 0.21% weaker than its close on Friday.
Statistics South Africa releases second-quarter unemployment figures on Tuesday.
South Africa’s June trade balance data also due on Tuesday.
Focus will also be on wage talks at South Africa’s power utility Eskom as some workers picketing at power stations on Monday over the wage impasse.
On the global front, eyes on key central bank meetings. In focus include the Bank of Japan, which ends a two-day meeting on Tuesday, and the Federal Reserve, which concludes its policy meeting on Wednesday. The Bank of England also makes a policy decision on Thursday.
Stocks were set to open lower at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange’s Top-40 futures index down 0.7%.
In fixed income, the yield for the benchmark paper due in 2026 was up 1.5 basis points to 8.6%.
Popular in Business
-
Eskom workers down tools at some power stations
-
Untu: Gautrain management stubborn in wage talks
-
AA says motorists can expect ‘very nominal' increase in petrol price
-
Ramaphosa: Putin was relaxed about SA's position on nuclear deal
-
Facebook sued after stock plunge ‘shocked’ market
-
Employers warned to take note of labour broker ruling
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.