Ramaphosa optimistic about 'historic' Zim elections
Zimbabweans took to the polls to cast their ballots in an election, which for the first time in over 30 years, does not include former President Robert Mugabe.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed optimism about the elections in Zimbabwe, saying he’s pleased there’s been no violence so far.
The president was speaking on the sidelines of the African National Congress (ANC)’s Lekgotla in Pretoria on Monday morning.
#ANCLekgotla The ANC is holding its bi-annual lekgotla today where it’s leaders and deployees in government are gathering to discuss party policies. QH pic.twitter.com/rcWL6qpPr1— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 30, 2018
Ramaphosa dubbed the election a historic one.
“We are very pleased to hear the election started off very well. There are no violent acts. And it means the people of Zimbabwe are determined to ensure that they install a government that will be representative of all the people of that country.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
