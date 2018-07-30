Popular Topics
Ramaphosa optimistic about 'historic' Zim elections

Zimbabweans took to the polls to cast their ballots in an election, which for the first time in over 30 years, does not include former President Robert Mugabe.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses ANC delegates at the party's manifesto consultative workshop on 25 June 2018. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter.
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses ANC delegates at the party's manifesto consultative workshop on 25 June 2018. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter.
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed optimism about the elections in Zimbabwe, saying he’s pleased there’s been no violence so far.

The president was speaking on the sidelines of the African National Congress (ANC)’s Lekgotla in Pretoria on Monday morning.

Zimbabweans took to the polls to cast their ballots in an election, which for the first time in over 30 years, does not include former President Robert Mugabe.

Ramaphosa dubbed the election a historic one.

“We are very pleased to hear the election started off very well. There are no violent acts. And it means the people of Zimbabwe are determined to ensure that they install a government that will be representative of all the people of that country.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

